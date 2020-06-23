All apartments in Arcadia
2655 Foss Ave
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:38 AM

2655 Foss Ave

2655 Foss Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2655 Foss Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Mayflower Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom. Big front and back yard. Quiet street, cul-de-sac like. Arcadia School District. Renovated kitchen. ** Please inquire via email or text. Please leave voice mail if calling by phone. Thanks.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

