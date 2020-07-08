All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:43 AM

2311 S 6th Ave

2311 South 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2311 South 6th Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Very quiet Neighborhood. Huge lot of 11,574 SF. Charming single family home. 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom, 1 & 1/2 baths, hard wood flooring, living room highlighted with a brick fireplace, patio leading to the spacious back yard with a detached 2 car garage, green house and a storage shed. Tremendous Potential. Highly desirable...
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 S 6th Ave have any available units?
2311 S 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 2311 S 6th Ave have?
Some of 2311 S 6th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 S 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2311 S 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 S 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 S 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2311 S 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2311 S 6th Ave offers parking.
Does 2311 S 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 S 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 S 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 2311 S 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2311 S 6th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2311 S 6th Ave has accessible units.
Does 2311 S 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 S 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 S 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2311 S 6th Ave has units with air conditioning.

