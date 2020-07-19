218 E Forest Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

This property is located in the nice neighborhood. Living room, family room, Dinning area and breakfast area. 3 bedrooms 1.75 bathrooms + DEN, and there is an extra storage room in the large back yard which the previous tenant use it as a music room. Central air, hardwood floor and laminated wood floor through the whole house. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, bay window in the kitchen. The house has lots of windows, shows very bright. This cozy home is just few houses away from Eisenhower Park, near Highland Oak Elementary, Foothill Junior High School and shopping area, easy access to 210 Freeway.