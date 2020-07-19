All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

218 E Forest Avenue

218 East Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

218 East Forest Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
This property is located in the nice neighborhood. Living room, family room, Dinning area and breakfast area. 3 bedrooms 1.75 bathrooms + DEN, and there is an extra storage room in the large back yard which the previous tenant use it as a music room. Central air, hardwood floor and laminated wood floor through the whole house. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, bay window in the kitchen. The house has lots of windows, shows very bright. This cozy home is just few houses away from Eisenhower Park, near Highland Oak Elementary, Foothill Junior High School and shopping area, easy access to 210 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 E Forest Avenue have any available units?
218 E Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 218 E Forest Avenue have?
Some of 218 E Forest Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 E Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
218 E Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 E Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 218 E Forest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 218 E Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 218 E Forest Avenue offers parking.
Does 218 E Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 E Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 E Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 218 E Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 218 E Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 218 E Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 218 E Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 E Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 E Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 E Forest Avenue has units with air conditioning.
