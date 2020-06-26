216 S 3rd Avenue

Amenities
This gorgeous, newly constructed, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is a must-see! Beautiful finishes and bright, open spaces abound! On the main level find a large living room bathed in natural light, a powder room perfect for guests, and a full gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space! Off the kitchen find a lovely dining room, perfect for enjoying home cooked meals with friends and family. Upstairs you'll find three generously sized en suites. The master en suite boasts a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom with soaking tub, dual vanity, and stand-up shower. The home also includes a two-car attached garage with direct access. Just minutes away from popular Arcadia restaurants and shopping, you're sure to fall in love with this brand-new home that has never previously been occupied!