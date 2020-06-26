All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 216 S 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
216 S 3rd Avenue
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

216 S 3rd Avenue

216 South 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

216 South 3rd Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This gorgeous, newly constructed, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is a must-see! Beautiful finishes and bright, open spaces abound! On the main level find a large living room bathed in natural light, a powder room perfect for guests, and a full gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space! Off the kitchen find a lovely dining room, perfect for enjoying home cooked meals with friends and family. Upstairs you'll find three generously sized en suites. The master en suite boasts a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom with soaking tub, dual vanity, and stand-up shower. The home also includes a two-car attached garage with direct access. Just minutes away from popular Arcadia restaurants and shopping, you're sure to fall in love with this brand-new home that has never previously been occupied!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 S 3rd Avenue have any available units?
216 S 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 216 S 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 216 S 3rd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 S 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 S 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 S 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 216 S 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 216 S 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 216 S 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 216 S 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 S 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 S 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 S 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 S 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 S 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 S 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 S 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 S 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 S 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles