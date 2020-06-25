All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

211 S Altura Road

211 South Altura Road · No Longer Available
Location

211 South Altura Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Arcadia school district. Walking distance to Hugo Reid. Quick access to the 210 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 S Altura Road have any available units?
211 S Altura Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 211 S Altura Road currently offering any rent specials?
211 S Altura Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 S Altura Road pet-friendly?
No, 211 S Altura Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 211 S Altura Road offer parking?
No, 211 S Altura Road does not offer parking.
Does 211 S Altura Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 S Altura Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 S Altura Road have a pool?
No, 211 S Altura Road does not have a pool.
Does 211 S Altura Road have accessible units?
No, 211 S Altura Road does not have accessible units.
Does 211 S Altura Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 S Altura Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 S Altura Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 S Altura Road does not have units with air conditioning.
