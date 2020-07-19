All apartments in Arcadia
1811 South 8th Avenue

Location

1811 South 8th Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New remodeling , new windows, new kitchen, new bath room. New 4 ductless A/C units. Laminate flooring through out

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 South 8th Avenue have any available units?
1811 South 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 1811 South 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1811 South 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 South 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1811 South 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1811 South 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1811 South 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1811 South 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 South 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 South 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1811 South 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1811 South 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1811 South 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 South 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 South 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 South 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1811 South 8th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
