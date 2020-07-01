All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 151 Las Tunas Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
151 Las Tunas Dr.
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

151 Las Tunas Dr.

151 Las Tunas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

151 Las Tunas Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This single lever gorgeous home is located near Longley way elementary Arcadia school district, walking distance to elementary school, middle school, restaurants, salon, cvs store. 10 mins away from westfield Santa Anita mall, super markets and banks. This elegant home offer 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 master suites. Great open kitchen space with refrigerator and stoves included. Central A/C and plenty of storage rooms. From the living room to the sliding door leads to the large rear yard which offers a concrete patio area with BBQ griller/stoves, sink and swimming pool to enjoy. Move-in condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Las Tunas Dr. have any available units?
151 Las Tunas Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 151 Las Tunas Dr. have?
Some of 151 Las Tunas Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Las Tunas Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
151 Las Tunas Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Las Tunas Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 151 Las Tunas Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 151 Las Tunas Dr. offer parking?
No, 151 Las Tunas Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 151 Las Tunas Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Las Tunas Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Las Tunas Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 151 Las Tunas Dr. has a pool.
Does 151 Las Tunas Dr. have accessible units?
No, 151 Las Tunas Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Las Tunas Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Las Tunas Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Las Tunas Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 Las Tunas Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles