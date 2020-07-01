151 Las Tunas Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pool air conditioning bbq/grill range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This single lever gorgeous home is located near Longley way elementary Arcadia school district, walking distance to elementary school, middle school, restaurants, salon, cvs store. 10 mins away from westfield Santa Anita mall, super markets and banks. This elegant home offer 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 master suites. Great open kitchen space with refrigerator and stoves included. Central A/C and plenty of storage rooms. From the living room to the sliding door leads to the large rear yard which offers a concrete patio area with BBQ griller/stoves, sink and swimming pool to enjoy. Move-in condition!