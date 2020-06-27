145 W Le Roy Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with exceptional location & Arcadia schools! The enormous spacious living room provides an incredible amount of space for your enjoyment. The dining room is perfect for enjoying evening meals. A comfortable open family room features a charming brick fireplace and a bar that is perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen is spacious and features gorgeous Granite counter-tops, updated cabinets, gas stove & oven. The dining room is perfect for enjoying evening meals. Both bedrooms are sizable, with one featuring its own private attached bathroom with walk-in shower. The laundry room is located inside the home for your convenience. The detached 2-car garage and extensive driveway can accommodate multiple vehicles. This property is ideally situated near the highly-esteemed Arcadia High, Dana Middle, First Avenue Middle, and Baldwin Stocker Elementary schools. In addition, enjoy the benefits of living near the Arcadia Public Library, Santa Anita Golf Course & Park, Santa Anita Westfield & Racetrack, grocery stores, supermarkets, shopping plazas, and a wide array of delicious eateries! Don't miss your chance to lease this beautiful home!