145 W Le Roy Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

145 W Le Roy Avenue

145 West Le Roy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

145 West Le Roy Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with exceptional location & Arcadia schools! The enormous spacious living room provides an incredible amount of space for your enjoyment. The dining room is perfect for enjoying evening meals. A comfortable open family room features a charming brick fireplace and a bar that is perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen is spacious and features gorgeous Granite counter-tops, updated cabinets, gas stove & oven. The dining room is perfect for enjoying evening meals. Both bedrooms are sizable, with one featuring its own private attached bathroom with walk-in shower. The laundry room is located inside the home for your convenience. The detached 2-car garage and extensive driveway can accommodate multiple vehicles. This property is ideally situated near the highly-esteemed Arcadia High, Dana Middle, First Avenue Middle, and Baldwin Stocker Elementary schools. In addition, enjoy the benefits of living near the Arcadia Public Library, Santa Anita Golf Course & Park, Santa Anita Westfield & Racetrack, grocery stores, supermarkets, shopping plazas, and a wide array of delicious eateries! Don't miss your chance to lease this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 W Le Roy Avenue have any available units?
145 W Le Roy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 145 W Le Roy Avenue have?
Some of 145 W Le Roy Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 W Le Roy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
145 W Le Roy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 W Le Roy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 145 W Le Roy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 145 W Le Roy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 145 W Le Roy Avenue offers parking.
Does 145 W Le Roy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 W Le Roy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 W Le Roy Avenue have a pool?
No, 145 W Le Roy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 145 W Le Roy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 145 W Le Roy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 145 W Le Roy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 W Le Roy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 W Le Roy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 W Le Roy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
