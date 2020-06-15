All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

143 Alice Street

143 Alice St · (626) 318-2113
Location

143 Alice St, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1567 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One year old new in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! Bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, modern kitchen with brand new appliances, soft-shut cabinets and drawers, private backyard through the kitchen and dining area, guest bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs is carpeted, 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with beautiful master bathroom featuring jetted tub, beautiful mirrors and flooring, shaker cabinets, double sinks and shower. Recessed lightings throughout, high-efficiency tankless water-heater, washer and dryer included. Don't miss your chance to be the first one to live in the brand new condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Alice Street have any available units?
143 Alice Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Alice Street have?
Some of 143 Alice Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Alice Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 Alice Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Alice Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 Alice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 143 Alice Street offer parking?
No, 143 Alice Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 Alice Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Alice Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Alice Street have a pool?
No, 143 Alice Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 Alice Street have accessible units?
No, 143 Alice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Alice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Alice Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Alice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Alice Street does not have units with air conditioning.
