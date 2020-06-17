139 W Live Oak Avenue

Amenities
Arcadia Schools await you! You will delighted as you drive up to your beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom Town
Home with an attached 2 car garage and an outside patio! The second level is relaxed family living and an entertainer's delight.
Savor your gourmet chef style kitchen complete with a generous kitchen island with room enough for seating. This is an open
floor plan design which features recessed lighting and expansive dual pane windows to allow natural lighting. You will be happy
to note that the unit comes with designer window coverings. In the living room area, you will enjoy engineered hardwood, while
the stairs and bedrooms have plush carpet. The bathrooms are designed with all the latest features for your comfort and
gratification. All of this and, washer and dryer hookups, built in cabinets and desks. Come home to the fine finishes, the open
floor plan and immense size of this home!