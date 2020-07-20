This move-in condition unit nearby Arcadia High School & Middle School (walking-distance), Library, Park, Golf course and Metro stop. The unit also have balcony and 2 Parking space (one garage & one carport).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 Diamond Street have any available units?
135 Diamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 135 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Diamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.