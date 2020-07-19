All apartments in Arcadia
1308 Linda Way

1308 Linda Way · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Linda Way, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Arcadia Schools Well maintained Arcadia home in a quiet Cul-de-sac street, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful home with formal Living room, double sided Fireplace. Family room with wet bar. Extra large enclosed sunroom good for family entertainment. Big kitchen connected to dining room. Newer applicants. Large cabinets for storage. 4 bedroom 2 bathroom. Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Hardwood floor. House is very clean . Front yard and back yard landscaped with fruit tree and Plants. Location is close to Markets, Bank, School and Shopping. Rent include: Gardener services, Refrigerator,. COME TO SEE, IT WON'T LAST!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Linda Way have any available units?
1308 Linda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1308 Linda Way have?
Some of 1308 Linda Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Linda Way currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Linda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Linda Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Linda Way is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Linda Way offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Linda Way offers parking.
Does 1308 Linda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Linda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Linda Way have a pool?
No, 1308 Linda Way does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Linda Way have accessible units?
Yes, 1308 Linda Way has accessible units.
Does 1308 Linda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Linda Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Linda Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1308 Linda Way has units with air conditioning.
