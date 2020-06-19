All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 126 E Colorado Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
126 E Colorado Boulevard
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 PM

126 E Colorado Boulevard

126 Colorado Boulevard · (626) 766-0178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

126 Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car parking in a shared garage in the City of Arcadia. Kitchen comes with stove/oven. Newly installed wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater. Shared laundry room on-site for tenants' convenience. Great location right in the award-winning Arcadia School District. Close to Arcadia High School, Arcadia public library, Westfield Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita race tracks, shopping centers, restaurants, schools, grocery stores on Colorado Blvd and Huntington Drive.

Virtual Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/ba2e2df2-5868-49b8-a4c5-63734d77510c/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 E Colorado Boulevard have any available units?
126 E Colorado Boulevard has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 E Colorado Boulevard have?
Some of 126 E Colorado Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 E Colorado Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
126 E Colorado Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 E Colorado Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 126 E Colorado Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 126 E Colorado Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 126 E Colorado Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 126 E Colorado Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 E Colorado Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 E Colorado Boulevard have a pool?
No, 126 E Colorado Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 126 E Colorado Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 126 E Colorado Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 126 E Colorado Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 E Colorado Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 E Colorado Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 E Colorado Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 126 E Colorado Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity