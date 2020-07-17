All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:19 PM

1231 S Golden West Avenue

1231 North Golden West Avenue · (909) 569-5928
Location

1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Furnished Condo Located in Arcadia with excellent Temple City schools. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in 1122 sqft. Convenience location with walking distance to 99 Ranch Supermarket and shopping plaza, banks, post office, restaurants.... Home was extremely well maintained, newly painted, separated air-conditioning zones (upstairs and downstairs), wood floors, private back patio space, and a 2-car garage. HOA includes insurance, water, trash, gardening, and community pool. Can be rented for long or short term, with flexible rental methods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 S Golden West Avenue have any available units?
1231 S Golden West Avenue has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1231 S Golden West Avenue have?
Some of 1231 S Golden West Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 S Golden West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1231 S Golden West Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 S Golden West Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1231 S Golden West Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1231 S Golden West Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1231 S Golden West Avenue offers parking.
Does 1231 S Golden West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 S Golden West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 S Golden West Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1231 S Golden West Avenue has a pool.
Does 1231 S Golden West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1231 S Golden West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 S Golden West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 S Golden West Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 S Golden West Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1231 S Golden West Avenue has units with air conditioning.
