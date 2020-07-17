1231 S Golden West Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Furnished Condo Located in Arcadia with excellent Temple City schools. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in 1122 sqft. Convenience location with walking distance to 99 Ranch Supermarket and shopping plaza, banks, post office, restaurants.... Home was extremely well maintained, newly painted, separated air-conditioning zones (upstairs and downstairs), wood floors, private back patio space, and a 2-car garage. HOA includes insurance, water, trash, gardening, and community pool. Can be rented for long or short term, with flexible rental methods.