Arcadia, CA
1213 Holly Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

1213 Holly Avenue

1213 Holly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
...This is a unique opportunity to lease an authentic 1950 Ranch-Style character home, in the heart of Arcadia. This stunning three bedroom and two bath detached single level home in the highly coveted "Baldwin-Stocker" area. Enjoy this vibrant neighborhood adjacent to the Arcadia Civic Center, Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Fashion Park, Santa Anita Race Track, movies, restaurants and much more. This spacious home also features a large living room with fire place, family room and dining area, 2-car attached garage with direct access to the kitchen. The large flat rear yard is perfect for entertaining. Owner pays water, trash and gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Holly Avenue have any available units?
1213 Holly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 1213 Holly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Holly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Holly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Holly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1213 Holly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Holly Avenue offers parking.
Does 1213 Holly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Holly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Holly Avenue have a pool?
No, 1213 Holly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Holly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1213 Holly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Holly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Holly Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Holly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Holly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

