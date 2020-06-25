1140 Arcadia Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Arcadia School District. Wonderful Treeline Community, Large 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath With 1 Car Shared Garage and 1 Yard Parking Space.

Home has been Upgraded As Follow : New Vinyl Flooring Thru Out the Home, Fresh Custom Paint, New Refrigerator, Spacious Open Living Room,

Dining Area, Open Updated Kitchen, Powder Room Downstairs, Large Master Bedroom Suite with Bath. 2nd Bedroom with Balcony. It Is Very

Light and Brights. Must See It To Appreciate It. No Pet/ Smoker. Good Credit and Income Only !