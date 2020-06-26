All apartments in Arcadia
1138 Fairview

1138 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1138 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ground level, 1 story, 2 bedrooms, 1 and 3/4 baths, Located in the Arcadia School District. Impeccably maintained with lots of upgrades including: Newer paint, laminate flooring, tile and fixtures. Wood burning, gas fireplace for cozy nights. Updated kitchen has double oven and a dishwasher. AC unit in living room. There is 1 covered parking space close to the unit and street parking per city permit. Community coin-op Laundry provided. Water and trash included. Great unit ready to move in! Please call Listing Agent or check MLS for availability. Sorry no pets allowed. Please call Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg @ 909-938-0709 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Fairview have any available units?
1138 Fairview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1138 Fairview have?
Some of 1138 Fairview's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Fairview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Fairview pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Fairview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1138 Fairview offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Fairview offers parking.
Does 1138 Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Fairview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Fairview have a pool?
No, 1138 Fairview does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Fairview have accessible units?
No, 1138 Fairview does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Fairview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1138 Fairview has units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Fairview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1138 Fairview has units with air conditioning.
