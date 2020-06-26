1138 Fairview

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ground level, 1 story, 2 bedrooms, 1 and 3/4 baths, Located in the Arcadia School District. Impeccably maintained with lots of upgrades including: Newer paint, laminate flooring, tile and fixtures. Wood burning, gas fireplace for cozy nights. Updated kitchen has double oven and a dishwasher. AC unit in living room. There is 1 covered parking space close to the unit and street parking per city permit. Community coin-op Laundry provided. Water and trash included. Great unit ready to move in! Please call Listing Agent or check MLS for availability. Sorry no pets allowed. Please call Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg @ 909-938-0709 with any questions.