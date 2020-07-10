1131 Okoboji Drive

Amenities

Freshly remodeled 2bed/1bath fourplex with 1-car garage parking in the City of Arcadia. Remodeled kitchen comes with new cabinets, countertop, and stove/oven. Remodeled bathroom with new toilet, vanity set, and bathtub. Nice laminated wood flooring throughout. Freshly painted walls. Brand new split AC air-conditioning and heating units installed in the living room and both bedrooms. Laundry room on-site with washer and dryer machines for tenant's use. Located right in the award-winning Arcadia School District. Close to the I-210 freeway, shops, restaurants, markets on Huntington Drive and Duarte Road, Santa Anita Mall, AMC Theater, and Arcadia High School. Great location, don't miss this chance!