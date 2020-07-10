All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated June 11 2020

1131 Okoboji Drive

Location

1131 Okoboji Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Freshly remodeled 2bed/1bath fourplex with 1-car garage parking in the City of Arcadia. Remodeled kitchen comes with new cabinets, countertop, and stove/oven. Remodeled bathroom with new toilet, vanity set, and bathtub. Nice laminated wood flooring throughout. Freshly painted walls. Brand new split AC air-conditioning and heating units installed in the living room and both bedrooms. Laundry room on-site with washer and dryer machines for tenant's use. Located right in the award-winning Arcadia School District. Close to the I-210 freeway, shops, restaurants, markets on Huntington Drive and Duarte Road, Santa Anita Mall, AMC Theater, and Arcadia High School. Great location, don't miss this chance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Okoboji Drive have any available units?
1131 Okoboji Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1131 Okoboji Drive have?
Some of 1131 Okoboji Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Okoboji Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Okoboji Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Okoboji Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Okoboji Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1131 Okoboji Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Okoboji Drive offers parking.
Does 1131 Okoboji Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 Okoboji Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Okoboji Drive have a pool?
No, 1131 Okoboji Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Okoboji Drive have accessible units?
No, 1131 Okoboji Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Okoboji Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Okoboji Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Okoboji Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1131 Okoboji Drive has units with air conditioning.

