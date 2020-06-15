All apartments in Arcadia
113 Genoa Street

113 Genoa Street · (818) 681-4975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

113 Genoa Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Extensively remodeled 2 Bedroom apartment and one full bath, one level, upstairs in a wonderful 5 unit building. Located on a very quiet street in Arcadia, close to Arcadia High school, shopping, transportation, park & Golf course. Shows like a model! Very spacious bedroom and living area. New double glazed windows throughout, remodeled full bath, new kitchen cabinet with granite counters, new appliances including refrigerator and free standing gas range. Balcony off the kitchen, One window AC and gas wall heater. Hardwood floor. One year lease, no pet, one month security deposit. To apply: Rent application needs to be completed with references, full credit report, Verification of employment and income and a copy of the driver's license for each applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Genoa Street have any available units?
113 Genoa Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Genoa Street have?
Some of 113 Genoa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Genoa Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 Genoa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Genoa Street pet-friendly?
No, 113 Genoa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 113 Genoa Street offer parking?
No, 113 Genoa Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 Genoa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Genoa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Genoa Street have a pool?
No, 113 Genoa Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 Genoa Street have accessible units?
No, 113 Genoa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Genoa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Genoa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Genoa Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 Genoa Street has units with air conditioning.
