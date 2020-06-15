113 Genoa Street

Amenities

Extensively remodeled 2 Bedroom apartment and one full bath, one level, upstairs in a wonderful 5 unit building. Located on a very quiet street in Arcadia, close to Arcadia High school, shopping, transportation, park & Golf course. Shows like a model! Very spacious bedroom and living area. New double glazed windows throughout, remodeled full bath, new kitchen cabinet with granite counters, new appliances including refrigerator and free standing gas range. Balcony off the kitchen, One window AC and gas wall heater. Hardwood floor. One year lease, no pet, one month security deposit. To apply: Rent application needs to be completed with references, full credit report, Verification of employment and income and a copy of the driver's license for each applicant.