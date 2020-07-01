Rent Calculator
112 Santa Cruz Road
112 Santa Cruz Road
112 Santa Cruz Road
·
Location
112 Santa Cruz Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
NICE QUIET GARDEN AREA IN ARCADIA. 3BR/2BATH, LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM WITH FRENCH DOOR LEAD TO PARK-LIKE BACK YARD. hardwood floor. central air and heat. Arcadia schools. Close to all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 Santa Cruz Road have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Arcadia, CA
.
Is 112 Santa Cruz Road currently offering any rent specials?
112 Santa Cruz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Santa Cruz Road pet-friendly?
No, 112 Santa Cruz Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arcadia
.
Does 112 Santa Cruz Road offer parking?
No, 112 Santa Cruz Road does not offer parking.
Does 112 Santa Cruz Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Santa Cruz Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Santa Cruz Road have a pool?
No, 112 Santa Cruz Road does not have a pool.
Does 112 Santa Cruz Road have accessible units?
No, 112 Santa Cruz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Santa Cruz Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Santa Cruz Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Santa Cruz Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 Santa Cruz Road has units with air conditioning.
