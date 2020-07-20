All apartments in Arcadia
1109 Mayflower Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

1109 Mayflower Ave

1109 Mayflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Mayflower Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This two-bedroom single family home and is a back house located in a quiet neighborhood in Arcadia, California. It boasts easy access to downtown as it is a mere seven-minute drive from the property. The home features a private pool, hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings with colorful windows, central AC, and full wall-to-wall carpeted floors in the bedrooms for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Camino Grove Park, Longden Avenue Park and Tierra Verde Park

Nearby Schools:
Richard Henry Dana Middle School - 1.08 miles, 9/10
Camino Grove Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 9/10
Plymouth Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 6/10
Santa Fe Middle School - 0.5 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
267/264 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
270 Monrovia - El Monte Station - 0.5 miles
270 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles
494 San Dimas - El Monte - 0.6 miles

(RLNE4582587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Mayflower Ave have any available units?
1109 Mayflower Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1109 Mayflower Ave have?
Some of 1109 Mayflower Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Mayflower Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Mayflower Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Mayflower Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Mayflower Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Mayflower Ave offer parking?
No, 1109 Mayflower Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Mayflower Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 Mayflower Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Mayflower Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Mayflower Ave has a pool.
Does 1109 Mayflower Ave have accessible units?
No, 1109 Mayflower Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Mayflower Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Mayflower Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Mayflower Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1109 Mayflower Ave has units with air conditioning.
