1109 Mayflower Ave

Amenities
This two-bedroom single family home and is a back house located in a quiet neighborhood in Arcadia, California. It boasts easy access to downtown as it is a mere seven-minute drive from the property. The home features a private pool, hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings with colorful windows, central AC, and full wall-to-wall carpeted floors in the bedrooms for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Nearby parks:
Camino Grove Park, Longden Avenue Park and Tierra Verde Park
Nearby Schools:
Richard Henry Dana Middle School - 1.08 miles, 9/10
Camino Grove Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 9/10
Plymouth Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 6/10
Santa Fe Middle School - 0.5 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
267/264 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
270 Monrovia - El Monte Station - 0.5 miles
270 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles
494 San Dimas - El Monte - 0.6 miles
(RLNE4582587)