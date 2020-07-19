Rent Calculator
1037 Sunset Boulevard
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:24 AM
1037 Sunset Boulevard
1037 South Sunset Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1037 South Sunset Boulevard, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo situated in the award winning Arcadia School District. Convenient location. Close to shopping, supermarket, restaurant & public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1037 Sunset Boulevard have any available units?
1037 Sunset Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arcadia, CA
.
Is 1037 Sunset Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Sunset Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Sunset Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Sunset Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arcadia
.
Does 1037 Sunset Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Sunset Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1037 Sunset Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Sunset Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Sunset Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1037 Sunset Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Sunset Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1037 Sunset Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Sunset Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Sunset Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 Sunset Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 Sunset Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
