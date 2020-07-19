All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 1036 Don Alvarado Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
1036 Don Alvarado Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

1036 Don Alvarado Street

1036 Don Alvarado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1036 Don Alvarado Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
North Arcadia home! 10,076 sqft lot, 3,114 sqft living area. 4 bedrooms 3 baths plus huge bonus room upstairs, bonus room can be used as an office, den, library or guest room. One of the bedrooms and 3/4 bath at downstairs. Good size Living room with vaulted ceiling and stone wall fireplace, family room with sliding door excess to the backyard, formal dinning room and individual laundry room, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, wood floor through whole downstairs. New fresh interior paint, new central air, wood plantation shutters, recess lighting, and energy save solar system. Remolded kitchen and all bathrooms, Corian counter tops, built-In appliances. Bright and Airy. Three Car attached Garage. It is located in highly desirable area. Easy excess 210 FWY, Arcadia Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Don Alvarado Street have any available units?
1036 Don Alvarado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1036 Don Alvarado Street have?
Some of 1036 Don Alvarado Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Don Alvarado Street currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Don Alvarado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Don Alvarado Street pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Don Alvarado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1036 Don Alvarado Street offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Don Alvarado Street offers parking.
Does 1036 Don Alvarado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Don Alvarado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Don Alvarado Street have a pool?
No, 1036 Don Alvarado Street does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Don Alvarado Street have accessible units?
No, 1036 Don Alvarado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Don Alvarado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 Don Alvarado Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Don Alvarado Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1036 Don Alvarado Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles