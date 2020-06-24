All apartments in Arcadia
1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18

1026 W Huntington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1026 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Upstairs unit with deck and mountain + city views.
Welcome to Hale Nane Apartments! We are situated in the heart of Arcadia within minutes to prestigious Arcadia Unified District Schools, Arcadia Community Center, Westfield Mall, Santa Anita Race Track, Methodist Hospital, and plenty of dining and shopping options. Also close to bus lines.

Property has manager on premises, designated parking spots, additional storage, pool, deck, beautiful trees, new coin and app operated powerful laundry machines.

Unit includes water and trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 have any available units?
1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 have?
Some of 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 currently offering any rent specials?
1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 pet-friendly?
No, 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 offer parking?
Yes, 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 offers parking.
Does 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 have a pool?
Yes, 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 has a pool.
Does 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 have accessible units?
No, 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18 has units with air conditioning.
