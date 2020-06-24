1026 E. Huntington Dr. - 18

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Upstairs unit with deck and mountain + city views.

Welcome to Hale Nane Apartments! We are situated in the heart of Arcadia within minutes to prestigious Arcadia Unified District Schools, Arcadia Community Center, Westfield Mall, Santa Anita Race Track, Methodist Hospital, and plenty of dining and shopping options. Also close to bus lines.



Property has manager on premises, designated parking spots, additional storage, pool, deck, beautiful trees, new coin and app operated powerful laundry machines.



Unit includes water and trash