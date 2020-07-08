All apartments in Arcadia
1019 4 Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

1019 4 Avenue

1019 South 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1019 South 4th Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Turn key,arcadia school district,remodeled

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 4 Avenue have any available units?
1019 4 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 1019 4 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1019 4 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 4 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1019 4 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1019 4 Avenue offer parking?
No, 1019 4 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1019 4 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 4 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 4 Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1019 4 Avenue has a pool.
Does 1019 4 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1019 4 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 4 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 4 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 4 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 4 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

