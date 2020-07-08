Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
1019 4 Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1019 4 Avenue
1019 South 4th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1019 South 4th Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Turn key,arcadia school district,remodeled
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1019 4 Avenue have any available units?
1019 4 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arcadia, CA
.
Is 1019 4 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1019 4 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 4 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1019 4 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arcadia
.
Does 1019 4 Avenue offer parking?
No, 1019 4 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1019 4 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 4 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 4 Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1019 4 Avenue has a pool.
Does 1019 4 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1019 4 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 4 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 4 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 4 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 4 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
