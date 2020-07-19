1018 W Orange Grove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

the single story house is situated an expansive lot over 31000 SF. has 4 bedroom, 5 baths, spacious living rooms and family room, and play with wood ceiling. remodeled kitchen floor with nature stone, with center island, sub-zero refrigerator, trash compactor, cook top, double oven and custom cabinetry, large walk in pantry with wine rack, and a bright country style breakfast nook. fantastic backyard perfect for entertaining, features a custom pool with beach entry, swim under waterfall, spa. outdoor BBQ and fireplace.