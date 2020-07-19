All apartments in Arcadia
1018 W Orange Grove Avenue

1018 West Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1018 West Orange Grove Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
the single story house is situated an expansive lot over 31000 SF. has 4 bedroom, 5 baths, spacious living rooms and family room, and play with wood ceiling. remodeled kitchen floor with nature stone, with center island, sub-zero refrigerator, trash compactor, cook top, double oven and custom cabinetry, large walk in pantry with wine rack, and a bright country style breakfast nook. fantastic backyard perfect for entertaining, features a custom pool with beach entry, swim under waterfall, spa. outdoor BBQ and fireplace.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
1018 W Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue have?
Some of 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1018 W Orange Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue has a pool.
Does 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
