10265 Soquel Dr.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

10265 Soquel Dr

10265 Soquel Drive · (888) 910-8030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10265 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Aptos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10265 Soquel Dr have any available units?
10265 Soquel Dr has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10265 Soquel Dr have?
Some of 10265 Soquel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10265 Soquel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10265 Soquel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10265 Soquel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10265 Soquel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aptos.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr offer parking?
No, 10265 Soquel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10265 Soquel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have a pool?
No, 10265 Soquel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have accessible units?
No, 10265 Soquel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10265 Soquel Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10265 Soquel Dr has units with air conditioning.

