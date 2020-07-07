Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Aptos
Find more places like
10265 Soquel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aptos, CA
/
10265 Soquel Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM
Find Out More
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10265 Soquel Dr
10265 Soquel Drive
·
(888) 910-8030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
10265 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$3,800
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Aptos
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have any available units?
10265 Soquel Dr has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10265 Soquel Dr have?
Some of 10265 Soquel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10265 Soquel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10265 Soquel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10265 Soquel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10265 Soquel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aptos
.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr offer parking?
No, 10265 Soquel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10265 Soquel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have a pool?
No, 10265 Soquel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have accessible units?
No, 10265 Soquel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10265 Soquel Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10265 Soquel Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10265 Soquel Dr has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Hayward, CA
Mountain View, CA
San Mateo, CA
Redwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CA
San Leandro, CA
Livermore, CA
Salinas, CA
Milpitas, CA
Cupertino, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Union City, CA
Dublin, CA
Capitola, CA
Rio del Mar, CA
Soquel, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Morgan Hill, CA
Los Gatos, CA
Gilroy, CA
Saratoga, CA
Marina, CA
Pacific Grove, CA
Los Altos, CA
Monterey, CA
Del Monte Forest, CA
Hollister, CA
Menlo Park, CA
Newark, CA
East Palo Alto, CA
San Carlos, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-East Bay
De Anza College
Hartnell College
Mills College
Mission College