Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

19242 Cottonwood Dr.

19242 Cottonwood Drive · (760) 247-6798
Location

19242 Cottonwood Drive, Apple Valley, CA 92308

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 19242 Cottonwood Dr. · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

55+ Jess Ranch Active Senior Housing! - 55+ Jess Ranch Active Senior Housing! Garden view home in Jess Ranch in Apple Valley. Ground level, one bedroom, one bath with indoor laundry room with stacked washer and dryer. Stove, dishwasher, disposal, carpets and tile floors, central heat and A/C, trash and HOA dues paid, carport parking with locking storage cabinet.

Requirements: Income must be at least double the rent and verifiable on paper, credit report(s) need to have more positive credit accounts then negative credit, clear criminal back ground report(s), no evictions and good rental references.

Drive by then call for an appointment to view the inside.

We look forward to hearing from you soon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2445213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19242 Cottonwood Dr. have any available units?
19242 Cottonwood Dr. has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 19242 Cottonwood Dr. have?
Some of 19242 Cottonwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19242 Cottonwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
19242 Cottonwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19242 Cottonwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 19242 Cottonwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 19242 Cottonwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 19242 Cottonwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 19242 Cottonwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19242 Cottonwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19242 Cottonwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 19242 Cottonwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 19242 Cottonwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 19242 Cottonwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 19242 Cottonwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19242 Cottonwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
