19242 Cottonwood Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

55+ Jess Ranch Active Senior Housing! - 55+ Jess Ranch Active Senior Housing! Garden view home in Jess Ranch in Apple Valley. Ground level, one bedroom, one bath with indoor laundry room with stacked washer and dryer. Stove, dishwasher, disposal, carpets and tile floors, central heat and A/C, trash and HOA dues paid, carport parking with locking storage cabinet.



Requirements: Income must be at least double the rent and verifiable on paper, credit report(s) need to have more positive credit accounts then negative credit, clear criminal back ground report(s), no evictions and good rental references.



Drive by then call for an appointment to view the inside.



We look forward to hearing from you soon.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2445213)