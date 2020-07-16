15515 Rancherias Road

Amenities

Clean and ready to rent 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apple Valley Apartment. Open floorplan with connecting living and dining areas. Wood laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring. The backyard is a great space for BBQ's. Washer & Dryer hookups are in the house. 2 car garage and so much more!!! Close to schools, shopping and Hwy 18 for commuters. Sorry, no pets. Lease term is twelve months. Renter's liability insurance required. Minimum deposit is equal to one month’s rent; maximum deposit equal to two month’s rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $40, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.