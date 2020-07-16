All apartments in Apple Valley
Apple Valley, CA
15515 Rancherias Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:41 AM

15515 Rancherias Road

15515 Rancherias Road · No Longer Available
Location

15515 Rancherias Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Clean and ready to rent 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apple Valley Apartment. Open floorplan with connecting living and dining areas. Wood laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring. The backyard is a great space for BBQ's. Washer & Dryer hookups are in the house. 2 car garage and so much more!!! Close to schools, shopping and Hwy 18 for commuters. Sorry, no pets. Lease term is twelve months. Renter's liability insurance required. Minimum deposit is equal to one month’s rent; maximum deposit equal to two month’s rent.

Listing Provided by:
Provest Realty Inc.
www.provestrealty.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $40, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15515 Rancherias Road have any available units?
15515 Rancherias Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 15515 Rancherias Road have?
Some of 15515 Rancherias Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15515 Rancherias Road currently offering any rent specials?
15515 Rancherias Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15515 Rancherias Road pet-friendly?
No, 15515 Rancherias Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 15515 Rancherias Road offer parking?
Yes, 15515 Rancherias Road offers parking.
Does 15515 Rancherias Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15515 Rancherias Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15515 Rancherias Road have a pool?
No, 15515 Rancherias Road does not have a pool.
Does 15515 Rancherias Road have accessible units?
No, 15515 Rancherias Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15515 Rancherias Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15515 Rancherias Road does not have units with dishwashers.
