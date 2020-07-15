All apartments in Apple Valley
11528 Sunset Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

11528 Sunset Pl

11528 Sunset Place · (760) 949-1417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11528 Sunset Place, Apple Valley, CA 92308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11528 Sunset Pl · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1965 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
55 + Gated Community - RENT $1650 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2475. NO PETS ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4125.00
Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only. First months rent is paid at move in by cashiers check only. Please drive by the property. See how to get there, see it from the outside and see the neighborhood. If it meets your needs, PLEASE CALL 760-949-1417 to schedule to see the inside. If you like the inside, then we will give you the application. NO APPLICATION WILL BE PROCESSED UNTIL APPLICANT HAS VIEWED THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY.
Please note qualifications for renting on website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4848028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11528 Sunset Pl have any available units?
11528 Sunset Pl has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
Is 11528 Sunset Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11528 Sunset Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11528 Sunset Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11528 Sunset Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 11528 Sunset Pl offer parking?
No, 11528 Sunset Pl does not offer parking.
Does 11528 Sunset Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11528 Sunset Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11528 Sunset Pl have a pool?
No, 11528 Sunset Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11528 Sunset Pl have accessible units?
No, 11528 Sunset Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11528 Sunset Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11528 Sunset Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 11528 Sunset Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 11528 Sunset Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
