Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Twin Creeks

1111 James Donlon Blvd · (925) 892-3867
Location

1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA 94509

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2048 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 1115 · Avail. now

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twin Creeks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
trash valet
cats allowed
coffee bar
conference room
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes feature upgraded flooring, appliances & fixtures. These homes offer LOTS of closet space, including a walk-in closet in most bedrooms. You'll truly appreciate the full size washer & dryer that is included in every home and door-to-door trash/recycling pickup 5 nights a week! Our community offers a variety of amenities that you can enjoy throughout the entire year. These features include a 24-Hour Fitness Center, Year-Around Pool & Hot Tub, Complimentary Tanning and a well-equipped Executive Business Center!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 3 months, 4 months, 5 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions:
Parking Details: Yes. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twin Creeks have any available units?
Twin Creeks has 6 units available starting at $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Twin Creeks have?
Some of Twin Creeks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twin Creeks currently offering any rent specials?
Twin Creeks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twin Creeks pet-friendly?
Yes, Twin Creeks is pet friendly.
Does Twin Creeks offer parking?
Yes, Twin Creeks offers parking.
Does Twin Creeks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Twin Creeks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Twin Creeks have a pool?
Yes, Twin Creeks has a pool.
Does Twin Creeks have accessible units?
No, Twin Creeks does not have accessible units.
Does Twin Creeks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Twin Creeks has units with dishwashers.
Does Twin Creeks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Twin Creeks has units with air conditioning.
