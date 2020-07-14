Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub garbage disposal granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly trash valet cats allowed coffee bar conference room guest parking lobby online portal

Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes feature upgraded flooring, appliances & fixtures. These homes offer LOTS of closet space, including a walk-in closet in most bedrooms. You'll truly appreciate the full size washer & dryer that is included in every home and door-to-door trash/recycling pickup 5 nights a week! Our community offers a variety of amenities that you can enjoy throughout the entire year. These features include a 24-Hour Fitness Center, Year-Around Pool & Hot Tub, Complimentary Tanning and a well-equipped Executive Business Center!