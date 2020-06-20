All apartments in Antioch
Find more places like 3941 E Larkspur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Antioch, CA
/
3941 E Larkspur Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3941 E Larkspur Drive

3941 East Larkspur Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Antioch
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3941 East Larkspur Drive, Antioch, CA 94531

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3941 E Larkspur Dr Antioch CA · Avail. now

$2,662

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,188 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5826420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 E Larkspur Drive have any available units?
3941 E Larkspur Drive has a unit available for $2,662 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3941 E Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3941 E Larkspur Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 E Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3941 E Larkspur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antioch.
Does 3941 E Larkspur Drive offer parking?
No, 3941 E Larkspur Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3941 E Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 E Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 E Larkspur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3941 E Larkspur Drive has a pool.
Does 3941 E Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 3941 E Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 E Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 E Larkspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3941 E Larkspur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3941 E Larkspur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3941 E Larkspur Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr
Antioch, CA 94509
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd
Antioch, CA 94509

Similar Pages

Antioch 2 BedroomsAntioch Apartments with Parking
Antioch Apartments with PoolAntioch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Antioch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Pittsburg, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity