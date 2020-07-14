All apartments in Antelope
Indigo Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Indigo Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
7740 Watt Ave · (916) 702-8832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 165 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,230

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 157 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 167 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,580

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,580

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indigo Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
dog park
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths. Tucked away in a semi-rural neighborhood near the Roseville border, Indigo Apartments in Antelope CA, provide the perfect blend of city convenience and country living. Schools, stores, parks, and restaurants are all within easy short distance, while I-80, Sacramento, Roseville, and McClellan Park are just a short drive away. Visit soon and discover your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25/month.
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indigo Apartments have any available units?
Indigo Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Indigo Apartments have?
Some of Indigo Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indigo Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Indigo Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indigo Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Indigo Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Indigo Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Indigo Apartments offers parking.
Does Indigo Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Indigo Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Indigo Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Indigo Apartments has a pool.
Does Indigo Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Indigo Apartments has accessible units.
Does Indigo Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indigo Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Indigo Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Indigo Apartments has units with air conditioning.
