Amenities
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths. Tucked away in a semi-rural neighborhood near the Roseville border, Indigo Apartments in Antelope CA, provide the perfect blend of city convenience and country living. Schools, stores, parks, and restaurants are all within easy short distance, while I-80, Sacramento, Roseville, and McClellan Park are just a short drive away. Visit soon and discover your new home.