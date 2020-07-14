Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym bbq/grill dog grooming area dog park lobby online portal smoke-free community

Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths. Tucked away in a semi-rural neighborhood near the Roseville border, Indigo Apartments in Antelope CA, provide the perfect blend of city convenience and country living. Schools, stores, parks, and restaurants are all within easy short distance, while I-80, Sacramento, Roseville, and McClellan Park are just a short drive away. Visit soon and discover your new home.