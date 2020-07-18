All apartments in Antelope
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8434 Walerga Road #912

8434 Walerga Road · (916) 988-5357
Location

8434 Walerga Road, Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8434 Walerga Road #912 · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Bridgefield Condos - Very Nice Antelope 3bd/2ba - Gated Community on 1st Floor - This Spacious 3bedroom 2 bathroom condominium is located near North Loop & Walerga Road in Bridgefield Condominiums, a nicely maintained community with pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center and children's playground area.

Amenities include living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, refrigerator, lots of cabinet space, indoor laundry area, central heat & air, patio.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: You have a legal and verifiable income of approximately three (3) times the monthly rental rate after all expenses/debts are accounted for, positive credit history with NO evictions in the past 5 years and NO current bankruptcy proceedings, and have at least 3 years of good rental history or property ownership. If a guarantor is necessary, the guarantor must also submit a completed application with a processing fee. The acceptance of a guarantor is not normal policy and may or may not be acceptable.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE2754711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8434 Walerga Road #912 have any available units?
8434 Walerga Road #912 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8434 Walerga Road #912 have?
Some of 8434 Walerga Road #912's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8434 Walerga Road #912 currently offering any rent specials?
8434 Walerga Road #912 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8434 Walerga Road #912 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8434 Walerga Road #912 is pet friendly.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #912 offer parking?
Yes, 8434 Walerga Road #912 offers parking.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #912 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8434 Walerga Road #912 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #912 have a pool?
Yes, 8434 Walerga Road #912 has a pool.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #912 have accessible units?
No, 8434 Walerga Road #912 does not have accessible units.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #912 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8434 Walerga Road #912 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #912 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8434 Walerga Road #912 has units with air conditioning.
