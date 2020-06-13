Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 PM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Anderson, CA

Finding an apartment in Anderson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
20243 Chalone Place
20243 Chalaine Place, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
Beautiful Tuscany Style Home in Skyview Estates!! - Walk up to this privately situated home in Skyview Estates and it will immediately take your breath away! The grounds are meticulously cared for w/ beautiful shrubs, trees and lavender! Walk
Results within 5 miles of Anderson

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saratoga
1 Unit Available
4420 Brittany Dr.
4420 Brittany Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2208 sqft
4420 Brittany Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20859 Long Branch Drive
20859 Long Branch Drive, Cottonwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1232 sqft
20859 Long Branch, Cottonwood. - A fresh home that the owner has put some love into. The flooring is new and beautiful. This home has a green front yard and fenced in backyard that considers dogs.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1266 Grouse Ct.
1266 Grouse Court, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
1266 Grouse Ct. Available 07/13/20 1266 Grouse Ct. - Huge Shop and Gated RV Parking - Here is a home for you in the Boulder Creek School district.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2850 Goodwater Ave.
2850 Goodwater Avenue, Redding, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2262 sqft
2850 Goodwater Ave. Available 07/14/20 2850 Goodwater Ave. East Redding - Pool - Rv Parking - This is a super-sized five bedroom & three bath home that features lots of natural light and has been upgraded.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9553 Deschutes Road
9553 Deschutes Road, Palo Cedro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
9553 Deschutes Road. Pets Considered. - Here is a lovely home within walking distance to Foothill High school and down the street from the local grocery store. The entire property is fenced in and has lots of room to play and be outside.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2330 Shining Star Way
2330 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
Beautiful Shasta View Gardens Home - This 2 story home in Shasta View Gardens is conveniently located near Highway 44 access, Clover Creek Preserve, plenty of shopping and restaurants and comes with loads of perks including a beautiful kitchen with

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
3650 Riverview Dr.
3650 Riverview Drive, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3650 Riverview Dr. Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Family Home with a Pool! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool. Pool service, Pest, and Basic Gardening Included. Beautiful flooring and fixtures throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
21789 Seven Lakes Ln.
21789 Seven Lakes Lane, Shasta County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1996 sqft
21789 Seven Lakes Ln. Beautiful property and home on a small private lake. Private & Gated. - This is a fantastic property in the country. So many great features starting with the fact that it is gated and fenced.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
3059 Sinaloa Trail
3059 Sinaloa Trail, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1600 sqft
3059 Sinaloa Trail Available 06/24/20 Beautiful Condo on East Side of Town - This home is gorgeous and has all the upgrades! Downstairs has an open floor plan with the living room kitchen, and half bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
2941 Shadowbrook Ln
2941 Shadow Brook Ln, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,029
2941 Shadowbrook Ln Available 07/27/20 4 BED/2 BATH HOME - WITH A BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD VIEW - *Property is still occupied.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Heights
1 Unit Available
4627 Cedars Rd
4627 Cedars Road, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1276 sqft
4627 Cedars - Here is a home of a good size. There is a large fenced backyard. The house is not far from Ace Hardware. The home has hardwood flooring through the house with carpet in the bedroom. There is a single car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1359 A Browning Street
1359 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1377 A Browning Street
1377 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Pictures can be found on our website @ www.rgdevelopment.org

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1329 B Browning Street
1329 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1383 B Browning Street
1383 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Mt Shasta Mall
1 Unit Available
1323 A Browning Street
1323 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lema Ranch
1 Unit Available
1958 S. Ridge Dr.
1958 South Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Rental in well Established Neighborhood - Property Id: 276762 3 bdr. 2 bath home. Large open kitchen overlooking park like backyard and large covered patio. Storage shed in backyard. Located in well established quiet neighborhood.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
1973 Salzburg Trail
1973 Salzburg Trail, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1970 sqft
Large Home in Gated Sonata Neighborhood - This home was built in 2008 and has 4 bd/3 ba, tankless hot water heater, spiral staircase, jack & jill bath, and 2 car attached garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22814 Rio Alto Drive
22814 Rio Alto Drive, Lake California, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3188 sqft
22814 Rio Alto Dr. Beautiful Lake California Views and a Pool - This gorgeous two-story custom home has two master suites, high ceilings throughout and very large bedrooms. This home has lots of storage inside, along with a beautiful kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Anderson, CA

Finding an apartment in Anderson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

