Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:47 PM

The Cascades

8604 E Whitewater Dr · (714) 497-2463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to $1,500 Off Move-In on Select Locations
Location

8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 22-119 · Avail. now

$1,851

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 06-139 · Avail. now

$1,866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 25-247 · Avail. now

$1,876

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-211 · Avail. now

$2,317

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 08-142 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,477

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 08-240 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,497

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cascades.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
Ideally situated in the prestigious Anaheim Hills community, The Cascades offers premier Southern California apartments. Enjoy a refreshing dip in one of The Cascades' two sparkling resort-style pools, grill burgers on poolside gas barbecues and dine under the trellised patios, or simply relax in a soothing spa. Have an exhilarating workout in our brand new 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center, or play an invigorating game on our sports court.Entertain friends in your spacious apartment home and enjoy conveniences such as gourmet kitchens with gas cooking, energy efficient appliances including refrigerators and in-home washers and dryers, as well as central air conditioning and heating. Floor-to-ceiling pantries and walk-in closets help you keep organized.All this, and more, is yours to enjoy as a resident of The Cascades!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Maximum 2 pets per apartment. Additional monthly rent & deposit applies per pet.
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $50/month
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $35/month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cascades have any available units?
The Cascades has 13 units available starting at $1,851 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cascades have?
Some of The Cascades's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cascades currently offering any rent specials?
The Cascades is offering the following rent specials: Up to $1,500 Off Move-In on Select Locations
Is The Cascades pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cascades is pet friendly.
Does The Cascades offer parking?
Yes, The Cascades offers parking.
Does The Cascades have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cascades offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cascades have a pool?
Yes, The Cascades has a pool.
Does The Cascades have accessible units?
No, The Cascades does not have accessible units.
Does The Cascades have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cascades has units with dishwashers.
