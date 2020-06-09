Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated carpet oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport

Ideally situated in the prestigious Anaheim Hills community, The Cascades offers premier Southern California apartments. Enjoy a refreshing dip in one of The Cascades' two sparkling resort-style pools, grill burgers on poolside gas barbecues and dine under the trellised patios, or simply relax in a soothing spa. Have an exhilarating workout in our brand new 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center, or play an invigorating game on our sports court.Entertain friends in your spacious apartment home and enjoy conveniences such as gourmet kitchens with gas cooking, energy efficient appliances including refrigerators and in-home washers and dryers, as well as central air conditioning and heating. Floor-to-ceiling pantries and walk-in closets help you keep organized.All this, and more, is yours to enjoy as a resident of The Cascades!