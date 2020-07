Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

When you live at Parallel, you'll enjoy luxury, convenience, and access to the best Anaheim has to offer. From the sun-drenched pool to the premium rooftop fitness center, yoga lawn, and basketball court- Parallel provides you plenty of opportunities to entertain, relax, and play. It’s all at your fingertips: close commute, dash to dine, fashion in a flash and spur-of-the-moment sports await just outside your door in Anaheim. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!