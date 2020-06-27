964 S Prescott Place

Amenities

Beautiful 1999 Built 2-STORY Condo with 3-BEDROOMS, 2.5-BATHROOMS AND A 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE in the prestigious Summit Park Community! Walking distance from award-winning Running Spring Elementary School. As you enter the property, you are greeted by a private Courtyard Patio for Entertaining. The open Living area features a cozy Fireplace, Media Niche, and big Slider to the patio area. The Kitchen features Stainless Steel Sink, Quartz Countertop, Breakfast Bar. New refrigerator is included! Convenient Upstairs Laundry Room comes with Washer & Dryer. THREE spacious Bedrooms upstairs with a VIEW from the secondary Bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in the Master Bedroom, All Mirrored Wardrobe Doors, Double Sink Vanity. Community features a resort-style community pool along with greenbelts and a playground. Located right next to Ronald Reagan Park with direct access to the 91 and 241 freeways, this great home is a jump away from the Anaheim Hills Festival Center along with shopping and amazing local restaurants! No Pet, please.