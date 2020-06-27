All apartments in Anaheim
964 S Prescott Place
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

964 S Prescott Place

964 S Prescott Pl · No Longer Available
Location

964 S Prescott Pl, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 1999 Built 2-STORY Condo with 3-BEDROOMS, 2.5-BATHROOMS AND A 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE in the prestigious Summit Park Community! Walking distance from award-winning Running Spring Elementary School. As you enter the property, you are greeted by a private Courtyard Patio for Entertaining. The open Living area features a cozy Fireplace, Media Niche, and big Slider to the patio area. The Kitchen features Stainless Steel Sink, Quartz Countertop, Breakfast Bar. New refrigerator is included! Convenient Upstairs Laundry Room comes with Washer & Dryer. THREE spacious Bedrooms upstairs with a VIEW from the secondary Bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in the Master Bedroom, All Mirrored Wardrobe Doors, Double Sink Vanity. Community features a resort-style community pool along with greenbelts and a playground. Located right next to Ronald Reagan Park with direct access to the 91 and 241 freeways, this great home is a jump away from the Anaheim Hills Festival Center along with shopping and amazing local restaurants! No Pet, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 S Prescott Place have any available units?
964 S Prescott Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 S Prescott Place have?
Some of 964 S Prescott Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 S Prescott Place currently offering any rent specials?
964 S Prescott Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 S Prescott Place pet-friendly?
No, 964 S Prescott Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 964 S Prescott Place offer parking?
Yes, 964 S Prescott Place offers parking.
Does 964 S Prescott Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 S Prescott Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 S Prescott Place have a pool?
Yes, 964 S Prescott Place has a pool.
Does 964 S Prescott Place have accessible units?
No, 964 S Prescott Place does not have accessible units.
Does 964 S Prescott Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 964 S Prescott Place does not have units with dishwashers.
