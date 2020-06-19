Rent Calculator
936 W Lamark Lane
936 W Lamark Lane
936 Lamark Lane
No Longer Available
Location
936 Lamark Lane, Anaheim, CA 92802
Convention Center
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1400 square feet interior. Attached garage with entry to unit. Centrally located in Anaheim near Disneyland..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 936 W Lamark Lane have any available units?
936 W Lamark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 936 W Lamark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
936 W Lamark Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 W Lamark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 936 W Lamark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 936 W Lamark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 936 W Lamark Lane does offer parking.
Does 936 W Lamark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 W Lamark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 W Lamark Lane have a pool?
No, 936 W Lamark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 936 W Lamark Lane have accessible units?
No, 936 W Lamark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 936 W Lamark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 W Lamark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 W Lamark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 W Lamark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
