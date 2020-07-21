All apartments in Anaheim
922 N Mohawk Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

922 N Mohawk Avenue

922 North Mohawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

922 North Mohawk Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
North Euclid

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move- in and upgraded home for rent in Anaheim with a huge lot! This beautiful home is ideally accessible to freeways, restaurants, markets, shopping centers, schools, parks, and Disneyland and plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 N Mohawk Avenue have any available units?
922 N Mohawk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 922 N Mohawk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
922 N Mohawk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 N Mohawk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 922 N Mohawk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 922 N Mohawk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 922 N Mohawk Avenue offers parking.
Does 922 N Mohawk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 N Mohawk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 N Mohawk Avenue have a pool?
No, 922 N Mohawk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 922 N Mohawk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 922 N Mohawk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 922 N Mohawk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 N Mohawk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 N Mohawk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 N Mohawk Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
