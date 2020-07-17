922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2

Amenities

Price drop perfect for a small Family, 922 1/2 N Harbor Newly Remodeled very clean 2 bedroom 2 1/2 1st bedroom is a Main suite is big with walk in closet, 2nd bedroom has a 1/2 bath, main bathroom has tub newly remodeled, Kitchen new cabinets, sink very nice. walking distance to schools and shopping center. Laundry and Dryer for storage has a Shed and Basement size of the kitchen, 2 car parking gated and Security Camera installed works with cell phone app.This a Duplex Back Unit it has a private gate.