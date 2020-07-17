All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:36 AM

922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2

922 Harbor Boulevard · (714) 501-5623
Location

922 Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1348 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Price drop perfect for a small Family, 922 1/2 N Harbor Newly Remodeled very clean 2 bedroom 2 1/2 1st bedroom is a Main suite is big with walk in closet, 2nd bedroom has a 1/2 bath, main bathroom has tub newly remodeled, Kitchen new cabinets, sink very nice. walking distance to schools and shopping center. Laundry and Dryer for storage has a Shed and Basement size of the kitchen, 2 car parking gated and Security Camera installed works with cell phone app.This a Duplex Back Unit it has a private gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 have any available units?
922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 offers parking.
Does 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 have a pool?
No, 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
