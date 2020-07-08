All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1

921 South Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

921 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have any available units?
921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 currently offering any rent specials?
921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 pet-friendly?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 offer parking?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not offer parking.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have a pool?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not have a pool.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have accessible units?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

