Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1
921 South Western Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
921 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have any available units?
921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 currently offering any rent specials?
921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 pet-friendly?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 offer parking?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not offer parking.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have a pool?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not have a pool.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have accessible units?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 South Western Avenue Unit: 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
