8647 E Silver Ridge Lane

This spectacular Single Family Home located within Summit Crest Community is an elegant paradise. You will truly fall for the all newly remodeled interior consisting of New marble Flooring on main level and wood flooring 2nd level featuring 4 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathrooms -1 Bedroom conveniently located on main floor level w/en-suite bath + huge walk-in wardrobe closet. High Volume Ceilings, beautiful Formal living room at entry showcasing high set windows, formal dining area & panoramic view of the city lights and hillsides. Family Room with Fireplace is adjacent to Kitchen w/ Patio access, The completely remodeled kitchen will lure the best of chefs; beautiful granite counter tops, back-splash, Island Counter, high end Bosch Convection Oven, Microwave.

2nd Level: You will appreciate the new wood flooring, Laundry Room w/sink, private master bedroom suite showcases a wonderful view, volume ceiling, beautiful master bathroom w/ over-sized soaking tub, separate shower, duel vanities, large walk in closet w/ built-in organizer. Two Additional Guest Bedrooms share a beautiful Jack and Jill Bathroom featuring shower over tub and separate dressing parlor.

This backyard paradise will be enjoyed any time of the year; Gas Fire pit, French Lighting Fixtures and View. Schools are in walking distance; Choice of fine or casual dining nearby, shopping galore and good freeway access. Every aspect of this home is incredible and will surpass your expectations!