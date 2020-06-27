All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

8647 E Silver Ridge Lane

8647 East Silver Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8647 East Silver Ridge Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
This spectacular Single Family Home located within Summit Crest Community is an elegant paradise. You will truly fall for the all newly remodeled interior consisting of New marble Flooring on main level and wood flooring 2nd level featuring 4 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathrooms -1 Bedroom conveniently located on main floor level w/en-suite bath + huge walk-in wardrobe closet. High Volume Ceilings, beautiful Formal living room at entry showcasing high set windows, formal dining area & panoramic view of the city lights and hillsides. Family Room with Fireplace is adjacent to Kitchen w/ Patio access, The completely remodeled kitchen will lure the best of chefs; beautiful granite counter tops, back-splash, Island Counter, high end Bosch Convection Oven, Microwave.
2nd Level: You will appreciate the new wood flooring, Laundry Room w/sink, private master bedroom suite showcases a wonderful view, volume ceiling, beautiful master bathroom w/ over-sized soaking tub, separate shower, duel vanities, large walk in closet w/ built-in organizer. Two Additional Guest Bedrooms share a beautiful Jack and Jill Bathroom featuring shower over tub and separate dressing parlor.
This backyard paradise will be enjoyed any time of the year; Gas Fire pit, French Lighting Fixtures and View. Schools are in walking distance; Choice of fine or casual dining nearby, shopping galore and good freeway access. Every aspect of this home is incredible and will surpass your expectations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane have any available units?
8647 E Silver Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane have?
Some of 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8647 E Silver Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8647 E Silver Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
