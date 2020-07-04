All apartments in Anaheim
Location

8408 E Ketchum Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful uqgraded condominium within the great community of Summit Park. Close to nature trails and parks as well as one-half mile from the
Festival Shopping Center wit great restaurants, movie theatre and family fitness center. Easy access from the 91 freeway and toll road.
This town home features two master size bedrooms with cathedral ceilings plus 2 full bathrooms with granite countertop and plenty of custom cabinetry.
Gas range/oven included with dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom has spacious walk in closet. Second master bedroom has small walk in closet plus two additional sliding closet doors. Upgraded laminated wood flooring adorns the lst floor. Newly installed carpet in bedrooms and hallway.
Custom plantation shutters throughout this townhome. Laundry closet is upstairs and convenient to bedrooms which included stackable washer and dryer. Private patio in front with lenty of room for patio table/chairs and barbeque. Use of clubhouse, community pool, spa, recreation room plus
children's play area all included with this immaculate property. Single attached attached garage plus one assigned carport. Plenty of parking available for guests. Award winning schools within the Anaheim Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 E Ketchum Way have any available units?
8408 E Ketchum Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8408 E Ketchum Way have?
Some of 8408 E Ketchum Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 E Ketchum Way currently offering any rent specials?
8408 E Ketchum Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 E Ketchum Way pet-friendly?
No, 8408 E Ketchum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8408 E Ketchum Way offer parking?
Yes, 8408 E Ketchum Way offers parking.
Does 8408 E Ketchum Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8408 E Ketchum Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 E Ketchum Way have a pool?
Yes, 8408 E Ketchum Way has a pool.
Does 8408 E Ketchum Way have accessible units?
No, 8408 E Ketchum Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 E Ketchum Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8408 E Ketchum Way has units with dishwashers.
