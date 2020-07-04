8408 E Ketchum Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Beautiful uqgraded condominium within the great community of Summit Park. Close to nature trails and parks as well as one-half mile from the

Festival Shopping Center wit great restaurants, movie theatre and family fitness center. Easy access from the 91 freeway and toll road.

This town home features two master size bedrooms with cathedral ceilings plus 2 full bathrooms with granite countertop and plenty of custom cabinetry.

Gas range/oven included with dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom has spacious walk in closet. Second master bedroom has small walk in closet plus two additional sliding closet doors. Upgraded laminated wood flooring adorns the lst floor. Newly installed carpet in bedrooms and hallway.

Custom plantation shutters throughout this townhome. Laundry closet is upstairs and convenient to bedrooms which included stackable washer and dryer. Private patio in front with lenty of room for patio table/chairs and barbeque. Use of clubhouse, community pool, spa, recreation room plus

children's play area all included with this immaculate property. Single attached attached garage plus one assigned carport. Plenty of parking available for guests. Award winning schools within the Anaheim Unified School District.