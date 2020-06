Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest parking hot tub

End unit with patio and windows facing beautiful Anaheim Hills. Perfect 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath floor plan with living room that opens to kitchen. Attached 2 car garage. Enjoy a community room, pool, spa, gym and small playground. New flooring, appliances and paint! Visitor parking just across from the garage. The cute patio area allows the new tenant creative space to enjoy their own landscaping or garden.