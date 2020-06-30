Rent Calculator
831 S Valley Street
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:42 PM
831 S Valley Street
831 South Valley Street
No Longer Available
Location
831 South Valley Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping area and easy access of Fwy 91 and Fwy 5, 10 minutes to Disney Land and Knotts Berry Farm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 831 S Valley Street have any available units?
831 S Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 831 S Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
831 S Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 S Valley Street pet-friendly?
No, 831 S Valley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 831 S Valley Street offer parking?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not offer parking.
Does 831 S Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 S Valley Street have a pool?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 831 S Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 831 S Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 S Valley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
