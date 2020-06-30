All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 831 S Valley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
831 S Valley Street
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:42 PM

831 S Valley Street

831 South Valley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

831 South Valley Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping area and easy access of Fwy 91 and Fwy 5, 10 minutes to Disney Land and Knotts Berry Farm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 S Valley Street have any available units?
831 S Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 831 S Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
831 S Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 S Valley Street pet-friendly?
No, 831 S Valley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 831 S Valley Street offer parking?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not offer parking.
Does 831 S Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 S Valley Street have a pool?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 831 S Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 831 S Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 S Valley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 S Valley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles