All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 824 S Shanada Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
824 S Shanada Court
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:45 PM

824 S Shanada Court

824 South Shanada Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

824 South Shanada Court, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
RARELY ON THE MARKET 4 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOME WITH ARGUABLY THE BEST MOUNTAIN AND CITY LIGHTS VIEW. YOU CAN SEE THE DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES AND THE PACIFIC OCEAN ON A CLEAR DAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 S Shanada Court have any available units?
824 S Shanada Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 S Shanada Court have?
Some of 824 S Shanada Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 S Shanada Court currently offering any rent specials?
824 S Shanada Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 S Shanada Court pet-friendly?
No, 824 S Shanada Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 824 S Shanada Court offer parking?
Yes, 824 S Shanada Court offers parking.
Does 824 S Shanada Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 S Shanada Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 S Shanada Court have a pool?
No, 824 S Shanada Court does not have a pool.
Does 824 S Shanada Court have accessible units?
No, 824 S Shanada Court does not have accessible units.
Does 824 S Shanada Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 S Shanada Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles