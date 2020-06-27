Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
824 S Shanada Court
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:45 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
824 S Shanada Court
824 South Shanada Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
824 South Shanada Court, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
RARELY ON THE MARKET 4 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOME WITH ARGUABLY THE BEST MOUNTAIN AND CITY LIGHTS VIEW. YOU CAN SEE THE DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES AND THE PACIFIC OCEAN ON A CLEAR DAY!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 S Shanada Court have any available units?
824 S Shanada Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 824 S Shanada Court have?
Some of 824 S Shanada Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 824 S Shanada Court currently offering any rent specials?
824 S Shanada Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 S Shanada Court pet-friendly?
No, 824 S Shanada Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 824 S Shanada Court offer parking?
Yes, 824 S Shanada Court offers parking.
Does 824 S Shanada Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 S Shanada Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 S Shanada Court have a pool?
No, 824 S Shanada Court does not have a pool.
Does 824 S Shanada Court have accessible units?
No, 824 S Shanada Court does not have accessible units.
Does 824 S Shanada Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 S Shanada Court has units with dishwashers.
