813 S Agate Street
813 S Agate Street

813 South Agate Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 South Agate Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Close to park, elementary school, shopping center. Easy access to 91 and 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 S Agate Street have any available units?
813 S Agate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 813 S Agate Street currently offering any rent specials?
813 S Agate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 S Agate Street pet-friendly?
No, 813 S Agate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 813 S Agate Street offer parking?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not offer parking.
Does 813 S Agate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 S Agate Street have a pool?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not have a pool.
Does 813 S Agate Street have accessible units?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 813 S Agate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 S Agate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not have units with air conditioning.
