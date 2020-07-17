Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 813 S Agate Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
813 S Agate Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
813 S Agate Street
813 South Agate Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
813 South Agate Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Close to park, elementary school, shopping center. Easy access to 91 and 5 freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 S Agate Street have any available units?
813 S Agate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 813 S Agate Street currently offering any rent specials?
813 S Agate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 S Agate Street pet-friendly?
No, 813 S Agate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 813 S Agate Street offer parking?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not offer parking.
Does 813 S Agate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 S Agate Street have a pool?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not have a pool.
Does 813 S Agate Street have accessible units?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 813 S Agate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 S Agate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 S Agate Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Similar Pages
Anaheim 1 Bedrooms
Anaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with Parking
Anaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
West Anaheim
The Colony
Anaheim Hills
Southeast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles