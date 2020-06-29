Rent Calculator
805 S Anaheim Boulevard
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM
805 S Anaheim Boulevard
805 South Anaheim Boulevard
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
805 South Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Open floor paln. Laminate wood flooring through out. Must to see !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 S Anaheim Boulevard have any available units?
805 S Anaheim Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 805 S Anaheim Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
805 S Anaheim Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 S Anaheim Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 805 S Anaheim Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 805 S Anaheim Boulevard offer parking?
No, 805 S Anaheim Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 805 S Anaheim Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 S Anaheim Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 S Anaheim Boulevard have a pool?
No, 805 S Anaheim Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 805 S Anaheim Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 805 S Anaheim Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 805 S Anaheim Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 S Anaheim Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 S Anaheim Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 S Anaheim Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
