7987 E Altair Ln. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Anaheim Hills Home - Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home nestled in the Anaheim Hills East Hill Community. Living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, wood flooring and beautiful spiral stairway to the second level. Adjoining formal dining room with sliding glass door to back yard. Kitchen features dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, glass and tile backsplash, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Attached family room has tile floors and sliding glass door to the back yard. Powder room off of the kitchen completes the downstairs. Upstairs features spacious master suite with views of the hills and attached bathroom with separate soaking tub, beautiful marble and glass shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and updated hall bathroom finish off the second floor. Backyard features vinyl fence, large grass area and spacious patio for BBQ and entertaining. Home features: 2 car attached garage with loads of storage, AC/heater and electric car charger. Close to schools, shopping and parks. No pets, please.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent.



Click https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/whiteglovepropertymanagement to schedule a showing. Find the property you are interested in and click on schedule a viewing. You will have to answer a few pre-qualifying questions and you'll need to upload a picture of your photo ID. Once completed you can pick a time to come view the property on your own. Instructions on how to access the lockbox will be sent once you've scheduled an appointment.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



No Pets Allowed



