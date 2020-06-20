All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 17 2020

7987 E Altair Ln.

7987 East Altair Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7987 East Altair Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
7987 E Altair Ln. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Anaheim Hills Home - Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home nestled in the Anaheim Hills East Hill Community. Living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, wood flooring and beautiful spiral stairway to the second level. Adjoining formal dining room with sliding glass door to back yard. Kitchen features dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, glass and tile backsplash, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Attached family room has tile floors and sliding glass door to the back yard. Powder room off of the kitchen completes the downstairs. Upstairs features spacious master suite with views of the hills and attached bathroom with separate soaking tub, beautiful marble and glass shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and updated hall bathroom finish off the second floor. Backyard features vinyl fence, large grass area and spacious patio for BBQ and entertaining. Home features: 2 car attached garage with loads of storage, AC/heater and electric car charger. Close to schools, shopping and parks. No pets, please.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent.

Click https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/whiteglovepropertymanagement to schedule a showing. Find the property you are interested in and click on schedule a viewing. You will have to answer a few pre-qualifying questions and you'll need to upload a picture of your photo ID. Once completed you can pick a time to come view the property on your own. Instructions on how to access the lockbox will be sent once you've scheduled an appointment.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7987 E Altair Ln. have any available units?
7987 E Altair Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7987 E Altair Ln. have?
Some of 7987 E Altair Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7987 E Altair Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7987 E Altair Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7987 E Altair Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 7987 E Altair Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7987 E Altair Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 7987 E Altair Ln. offers parking.
Does 7987 E Altair Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7987 E Altair Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7987 E Altair Ln. have a pool?
No, 7987 E Altair Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 7987 E Altair Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7987 E Altair Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7987 E Altair Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7987 E Altair Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
